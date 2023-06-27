TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An important training happened Tuesday morning at the University of Texas at Tyler. The university is working with the Tyler Fire Department to prepare first responders to jump into action for every type of emergency on campus.

“The Cowan Center has a very rare type of stage set up with a very high catwalk,” said Robby Underwood, Director of Environmental Health and Safety at UT Tyler.

On Tuesday, firefighters took the stage on campus.

“It’s realistic being the scaffolding, you know as far as the lighting and all of the different things that work with the stage here at the Cowan Center,” said Randy Lee, Deputy Fire Marshal for the City of Tyler.

Lee explained that this training allows first responders to act when facing new elements.

“Our technical rescue team is here doing a simulated patient on the fourth-floor scaffolding inside the stage area here that has had a seizure and is unresponsive,” said Lee.

This most recent drill sent crews above the stage to the catwalk, a narrow bridge used by people to work on lighting and sets. Lee estimated in this scenario they would have to bring someone down several feet.

“We’re preparing to do a rope rescue to get the patient down from the four-floor scaffolding,” said Lee.

The training makes Tyler firefighters even more prepared if an emergency were to happen inside the university’s performing arts center.

“Looking at other areas and avenues of the building that we’re not used to so, it’s a great time to get familiar with that area as well,” said Lee.

UT Tyler explained that safety is at the forefront.

“To reach out to our first responders, bring them in and do some training here. Good for our partners, good for us,” said Underwood.

They are working to ensure everyone is safe at all times no matter where they are on campus.