RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County.

The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276.

The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is 50% contained. People should use extreme caution traveling between FM 2276 and SH 322 and take different routes.