HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a 15-acre grass fire on Wednesday on Highway 155 near the Arborstone Self Storage business in Coffee City.

Firefighters said they believe the fire may be contained. No structures are on fire, according to officials.

There is heavy smoke in the air that can be seen from miles away. There is some traffic backed up in the area.

First responders from Coffee City, Elmwood and Chandler are on the scene. The fire may have started due to an electrical issue, said officials.