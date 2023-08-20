SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Forest Service, USDA Forest Service and local firefighters responded to the scene of an uncontained 500-acre fire in Shelby County on Sunday.

As of 7:38 p.m. on Sunday the fire was estimated to be 500-acres across and 35% contained. Crews are working on structure protection while dozers work on building a containment line, officials said.

Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials said multiple aircraft like large airtankers and multi-engine airtankers are assisting in combating the fire as well. To assist aircraft responding to the fire, a Temporary Flight Restriction has been put in place over the area of the fire.

The Texas Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to an uncontained fire in Panola County that they estimate to be around 300 acres.