VIDEO: Firefighters working to extinguish fire at abandoned strip mall in downtown Tyler

*The video above was recorded by Aaron Herman.

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Firefighters are battling a structure fire in downtown Tyler.

First responders received a call about a blaze at an abandoned strip mall near the 500 block of N. Spring Ave. and N. Broadway Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Tyler Fire Department.

The fire has been burning for two hours.

The department sent four fire engines to the scene. There is also two investigators looking into the cause of the “fairly large fire”, which is unknown at this time, said the Tyler Fire Department.

The Tyler Police Department was also called to the location. North Spring Ave. was also shut down for some time.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.