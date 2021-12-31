FIREWORK SAFETY: Things East Texans should remember as they ring in the new year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans will be kicking off 2022 and for those who plan to pop off fireworks, there are a few safety things to keep in mind.

One of the first things officials say is that you should never drink and play with fireworks. People should never light one inside and should watch out if they start to see smoke or flames. Most importantly, make sure there is always an adult present if any children are lighting fireworks.

“Just wanted to let you all know to be safe with the precautions and warnings on the labels. if you follow those you’re pretty good to go. don’t smoke around them, keep them away from heaters and such and be real careful about lighting them and getting away from them I promise you, you’ll still have fun,” said Gus with Fireworks Crossing in Flint.

Fireworks cane also sent pets into a panic. Experts said to keep a close eye on furry family members. The best thing to do is to keep them inside, however, if that is not possible make sure they have up-to-date tags and that they’re microchipped.

One thing for Tyler residents and East Texans to remember is that fireworks are illegal within the city limits of most East Texas cities. You can only have fireworks in the unincorporated areas of most counties.