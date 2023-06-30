TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The long holiday weekend is here, and families throughout East Texas will be celebrating and enjoying the next several days. While there’s plenty of excitement surrounding fireworks around Independence Day, they can be dangerous.

Stateline Fireworks in Tyler anticipates big crowds through the next few days.

“Then we have people coming in and they’re going to be throwing big parties, with their families, business parties and so they’re really spending,” said Stateline Fireworks store manager Maria Alvarez. “You know they’re going all out for this fourth. The weather is going to be beautiful.”

This is Alvarez’s 19th Fourth of July season in the business, sharing that the fan favorites are always sparklers, Roman candles and cake fireworks. For the little ones, the more popular fireworks are the hen laying an egg or the snappers.

“Monitor those kids closely, and then, they really enjoy those,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez believes their busiest days will be Monday and Tuesday.

Stateline Fireworks hours: Friday 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m.-midnight.

Randy Lee, the City of Tyler Deputy Fire Marshal, wants everyone to be safe while using them.

“It is against the law to shoot fireworks in the City of Tyler, citations can be issued,” said Lee.

The Product Safety Commission reports more than 10,000 people suffer fireworks injuries every year.

“So many injuries across the nation each year from fireworks exploding in your hand,” said Lee.

Using sources like Occupational Safety and Health Administration, American Pyrotechnics Association Alliance, National Council on Fireworks, Consumer Product Safety Commission and more, the Texas Department of Insurance shared tips on staying safe around fireworks for consumers:

Always buy fireworks from an established retail outlet.

Always read and follow label directions.

Always have an adult present.

Only ignite fireworks outdoors in cleared areas away

from houses, buildings, dry leaves, and flammable

materials.

Keep water handy for fires and emergencies.

Never experiment or attempt to make homemade

fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks; soak them

in water and throw away.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Wear eye protection when shooting fireworks.

After shooting them, soak fireworks in water before putting them in the trash.

Lee recommends that people stay 25 minutes with their fireworks after they’re out to be sure the embers do not travel.

“It is starting to get a little bit dry, so watch the ground, watch for grassfires,” said Lee.

In hopes that East Texans will enjoy the Fourth of July weekend while being safe at all times.

“They’re fun to watch. We all love them but maintain the safety and standards they want you to,” said Lee.