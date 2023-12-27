WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Firework Crossing owner Gus has been in business since 1999. He has seen it all when it comes to sales, but said this year so far seems better than most.

“When it’s before the main selling day here at the crossing, what we refer to that is presales, they’ve been pretty good,” said Gus, owner of Firework Crossing.

The New Year season begins Dec. 20, but many stands and stores do not see sales boom until after Christmas with the 31 reportedly being the busiest.

“Those of you that are kind of new to this, don’t worry that you ain’t had much business, it’s always this way. Just be ready, because, on Dec. 31, they’re coming,” said Gus.

From sparklers to big shows, there is something for everyone, but people may want to hurry.

Gus says between his three stands in Tyler, Whitehouse, and Gresham he expects to see 1,500 to 2,000 customers this Sunday alone. Adding he always stresses safety to everyone who buys his product.

“Just be careful, alcohol and fireworks is not a good mixture. Whoever shooting make sure that they’re a designated shooter,” said Gus.

Per state law, all sales will end when the clock strikes midnight on the first day of 2024.