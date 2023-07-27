EDOM, Texas (KETK) — First Baptist Church in Edom is hosting Free Clothes Closet Thursday through Saturday to help out the community.

As of Thursday morning, the event has had a large turnout with a line of people waiting outside when the church was setting up.

The church had a high donation of women’s clothes and shoes and is still looking for donations for children’s clothes. If you are wanting to donate, the church recommends sorting the clothes beforehand.

First Baptist Church Free Clothes Closet in Edom

First Baptist Church expressed their gratitude in a Facebook post, thanking the public for their donations.

“The response has been so great for the FBC Edom Free Clothes Closet has been unreal! Thank you to everyone who donated their gently used clothes,” said the church.

The dates and times of the event are as follows:

Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location of the Free Clothes Closet is at 9714 FM 314 in Edom.