LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The First Baptist Church of Judson is celebrating their 140th anniversary in Longview this year. In 1883, 13 locals decided to form their own church and they named it Judson Missionary Baptist Church, beginning a new community in north Longview.

“This whole community popped up because of this church, the post office, the school and everything around it. So this church has had a big impact in this community over the years,” said Tim Smith, pastor at First Baptist Church of Judson.

Larry Dauster has been attending the church for more than 10 years and finds the history of its founders amazing.

“I would have liked to have been a part of the original, but I’m glad to be a part of the church now,” said Dauster.

To celebrate their huge anniversary they shared testimonies, worshiped and broke bread together.

“Very loving community, the people love one another, we may not always see eye to eye on things back at the day I know they have my back, I have their back and we just have one goal in mind is to serve Jesus Christ and make much of his name,” said Smith.

Longtime member Susie Stone attended with her late husband on and off for nearly 60 years and said the people she’s met are her favorite.

“I think there’s a lot of love in this church,” said Stone.

“In all the churches I’ve ever been in New Mexico, Kansas, west Texas, this is the friendliest bunch of people I’ve ever been around,” said Dauster.

Now Smith, Dauster, Stone and the whole congregation hope the church can continue to keep the doors open for generations to come.

“Well I hope to see it grow, into a vibrant church,” said Stone.