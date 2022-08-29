MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – First Baptist Church of Murchison celebrated their 100th anniversary on Sunday.

They held an event that started at 9 a.m. which included brunch, music and worship.

“It’s really exciting. We just absolutely love our community. We love both our past and present church members, so it’s exciting to see everybody back,” said Daniel Stone, the First Baptist Church of Murchison Pastor.

The church was built in 1921, and the pastor thanked people during the festivities for supporting the church this long.