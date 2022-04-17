NEW CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — This year marks the 7th annual Easter Sunrise service hosted at We Hope Ranch by First Baptist Church in Tyler.

Churchgoers gathered with blankets and loved ones to enjoy gospel music and the early Easter sunrise.

“It’s been going on for about a week. We built the tomb and the crosses are here year-round. This is our facility that we just changed over for tonight. Today… this morning! We’ve been working since last night so it still feels like night,” said the owner of We Hope Ranch, Jeff Pinkerton.

Youth members presented the Eater pageant which took them a full week to put together. We Hope Ranch is a private home opened up from time to time for Christian Ministry groups to gather.

“We have different kinds of youth groups come out. There’s really no particular group. I mean we even have families that come that need some quiet time or that need to get away,” said Pinkerton.

Families attending say the one thing that everyone looks forward to each year is flowering the cross which symbolizes the change from pain, suffering, and hopelessness to a new life in Jesus Christ.

“There are going to be parts of this fallen world that we do not enjoy. There is going to be hurt, death, and sickness. But in Christ, we find hope and in Christ, we find that newness and that hope for tomorrow,” said First Baptist Church of Tyler Student Minister, Ryan Welch.

The reenactment shows the children the hope and peace Jesus Christ can bring and shares a message of hope for those in need.

“Whether at We Hope or in any part of East Texas or this world, no matter what’s going on because of what happened that Easter morning, we can all have hope all the time,” said Pinkerton.