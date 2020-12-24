First Baptist Church Swan provides food, gifts for families in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A church on the outskirts of Tyler decided to give back to the community this holiday season.

The First Baptist Church Swan gave out gifts to children on Tuesday during its first Christmas Angel Tree program. The congregation also provided food for people through a food pantry it operates as a partner with East Texas Food Bank.

Many families showed up for the event and food distribution. At one point, a long line wrapped around the building.

Jeremiah Dollgener, the senior pastor at the church said that at the beginning of the year, they wree only serving about 15 families. Now, the pandemic has increased that number to nearly 100 families every week.

“It’s amazing to see the smiles on people’s faces to see just the relief,” Dollenger said. “This pandemic has hit people so hard.”

The church holds drive-thru food distributions every Tuesday.