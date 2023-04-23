TYLER, Texas (KETK) – First Baptist Church members took a trip down memory lane, recognizing everything that has led them to this moment.

They came together Sunday to look back at the years of history their house of worship holds: 175 years to be exact.

“We dreamed and thought about different things that we could put together that would be great for church in a way that we might honor God, but also honor the day and the history and legacy of our church as well,” said church member Roger Nunnally.

Nunnally holds memories of the church near to his heart because they’ve carried him throughout his life.

“I was born at Mother Frances Hospital and pretty much came straight to First Baptist Church before I went home. So, I’ve been here my whole life. I’ve grown up here,” explained Nunnally.

To celebrate, the congregation talked about the history of the church.

“65 years of our church was not on this exact campus. It was all in this area. Two churches burned, and then eventually we got to this campus, but the sanctuary is the oldest at 110 years old,” said Senior Pastor Pike Wisner.

They also prayed together, and listened to a special music presentation. Wisner says he can’t believe he gets to be in such an important role, and says it’s all thanks to God.

“I’m just called by God as the pastor of the church to help us all remember and to stay faithful to God’s call and to God’s promises,” added Wisner.

A churchwide luncheon followed the services, wrapping up the celebration of nearly two centuries of praising God.