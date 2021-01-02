First East Texas baby of 2021 is born

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The first East Texas baby of the year was born on Friday morning.

Lala and Laban Lewis received the best New Year’s present: a new baby girl.

Leanna was born on Jan. 1 at 7:20 a.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. She weighed 7 lbs 13 oz and measured 19 inches.

The couple said 2020 has been a difficult year, but they are are very grateful to God for this new addition to their family.

“It was intense but we pushed through and stayed healthy the whole way, by the grace of God and had a healthy pregnancy, a lovely journey. I would do it all over again if I have to, no time soon,” said Lala.

UT Health Tyler also welcomed their first baby of the new year. A little boy was born at 11:42 a.m. on Friday.