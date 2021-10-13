LIVE BLOG: Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit against Longview ISD over mask mandate

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2:47 p.m.

The hearing has resumed after a 15-minute recess. Longview ISD is asking for a stay, or pause, in the case due to a lawsuit filed by an Austin-area school district that has sued Abbott over his executive order.

2:30 p.m.

Judge Dulweber denies a motion by Longview ISD to dismiss the case due to lack of standing by the Texas AG’s Office. He did not list an explicit reason.

They are in a 15-minute recess and will begin around 2:45 p.m.

2:15 P.M.

Judge Dulweber rules that the Texas AG’s office does have the authority to bring a lawsuit against the school district. Both sides are now arguing whether the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The school district says that Dr. Wilcox, the superintendent, was acting within his authority as the Chief Executive Officer of the district. The AG’s office says that he overstepped his authority by violating Gov. Abbot’s executive order (GA-38) that prohibits mask mandates.

Original Story

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The first hearing in a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Longview ISD over their mask mandate is being held Wednesday afternoon at the Gregg County Courthouse.

The hearing will be heard by County Court at Law 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber, who has been on the bench for nearly two decades.

The district is being sued by the State of Texas for implementing a mask mandate in late August in defiance of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott.

After classes began, the school district reported a spike in coronavirus cases among its 8,000 students and staff. In response, the school board approved a mask mandate in violation of Abbott’s order.

Paxton has filed several lawsuits against districts across the state, including two others in East Texas: Diboll and Lufkin ISD. Chapel Hill ISD also has implemented a mandate but, as of this writing, Paxton has not filed a lawsuit against them.

Paxton wrote in the lawsuit that Longview ISD is “deliberately violating state law.” He cites the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 saying that Abbott alone is the “commander-in-chief” during a declared disaster and has powers that include issuing executive orders that carry the full force of state law.

The TDA does not confer on county judges, city mayors, or any other local officials an independent power to issue emergency orders carry the force and effect of law. LAWSUIT AGAINST LONGVIEW ISD (PAGE 5)

When the mandate took effect, the district released a statement saying that “wearing a mask is a matter of respecting other people’s well-being and respecting each other’s safety. This is why our priority is the health and safety of our students, employees, and community.”