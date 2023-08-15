LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The original Jucy’s location will be closed for a remodel beginning next week.

Jucy’s original location on Highway 80 in Longview will close its doors Aug. 21 for “a much-anticipated remodel.” In a social media post, the restaurant urged customers to stop by before then and fill their cravings.

“Although there will be fresh paint and new floors, the memories of this East Texas landmark since 1980 remain. We look forward to seeing our customers this week and in a few months when we reopen.” Jucy’s Hamburgers

There are nine total Jucy’s locations in East Texas with locations in Marshall, Tyler, Gilmer, Palestine and Longview.

Longview residents wanting Jucy’s after Aug. 21 will be able to visit one of their other locations in town on N. Eastman Road or Gilmer Road.