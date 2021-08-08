First Lindale United Methodist Church holds 5th annual back-to-school carnival

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – First Lindale United Methodist Church held their 5th annual back-to-school carnival to help children get school supplies in a fun way.

On Saturday, at the carnival, when students played the games and faced the challenges, they got to win school supplies.

The people who helped create the event said that the carnival was made to help people in need without any judgement from others.

“It gives everybody a chance to come back to together ands get excited about going back to school and it meets a community need without any kind of stigma,” Kim Johnson, with First Lindale United Methodist said. “Everybody can come have fun you don’t need proof of income you don’t have to live in Lindale we just do this for kids in the East Texas area.”

The church also created a shoe drive with more than 400 pairs for the children of the community.