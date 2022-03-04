JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The day has come for the City of Jacksonville, and the city’s new public safety complex is officially open.

The grand opening was highly anticipated Friday by the people of Jacksonville and saw a huge turnout.

“This complex is a testament to the vision of our city council and to the commitment of Jacksonville citizens to invest in our future,” said Jacksonville’s city manager, James Hubbard.

Hubbard described Friday’s grand opening of Jacksonville’s public safety complex as a momentous occasion.

First responders gathered to greet the public and say a few words about their new facility.

“I’m most thankful that our employees have been able to move into a brand new facility designed to make their jobs a little more comfortable and a whole lot more efficient. We’ve got employees that’ve been here 30 years and this is their first time they’ve ever been in a new facility.” Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams

The state-of-the-art building is home to the police and fire departments, EMS and dispatch operations. It’s just two blocks from the old police headquarters on South Bolton Street.

“We’re still working out a few of the kinks but all in all it’s been pretty flawless to relocate and get operational in this facility within just hours of us moving,” added Williams.

People were able to tour the building and see all the new equipment, including an emergency operations center and a gym for city employees to also use.

A new space means new improvements for these first responders.

“We’ve extended from 5 to 7 to now 9 firefighters per shift,” said Fire Chief Keith Fortner.

Inside you will also find a mural of fallen police officers and firefighters to be reminded of those that served before.

“These are the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our citizens of Jacksonville and as you see the men and women in uniform inside these walls, they’re prepared to do the same,” said Fortner.

All departments are moved in now and ready to continue serving and protecting Jacksonville.