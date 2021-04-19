1 dead in crash of single-engine plane in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead in a single-engine plane crash in Rusk County.

The plane came down between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 Monday afternoon. First responders received a call about the incident around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the pilot took the plane out for a maintenance flight.

Several sheriff’s units, Highway Patrol, and VFD units arrived on scene. The crash site fire was extinguished and the scene was closed off until the Federal Aviation Administration could arrive.