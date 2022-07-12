SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are fighting a fire on Lavender Road near County Road 492 in Smith County on Tuesday.

The following fire departments are responding: Lindale, Red Springs and Flint-Gresham.

Firefighters are battling flames. There are also several hay bales on fire, and residents in the neighborhood are working to extinguish them.

Residents are also watering their lawns to be cautious.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, areas near Athens, Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Huntsville could be susceptible to large wildfires through the weekend.