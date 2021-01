CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- First responders are battling a structure fire near Highway 69 and County Road 1605 close to the old thunder mountain speedway.

This is north of Rusk. Rusk and Gallatin firefighters are both working to contain the fire, according to the Rusk Fire Department.

The Instanews Cherokee County reported the fire around 2:00 p.m., and they wrote that the fire spread to a portable building and the woods.