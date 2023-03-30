TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two first responders and several community leaders were honored by the East Texas Council of Governments for their extraordinary service to their communities on Friday.

This year, ETCOG awarded two Regional First Responder Awards to Tyler Stroschein with the Longview Police Department, and Darren Renshaw with Emory Volunteer Fire Department, who also serves as a Reserve Deputy for Rains County Sheriff’s Department.

Stroschein was awarded for a his life-saving work during an October 2022 shooting call. The individual had accidentally shot himself in the leg, which caused severe damage to his femoral artery.

Stroschein made the decision to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which allowed the subject to get medical attention.

“Thanks to Officer Stroschein’s timely intervention, the subject was able to keep his leg, regain full motion and walk again,” ETCOG said.

Renshaw was awarded for his service, dedication and commitment to his community. He is a key figure in the Emory VFD, and as a reserve deputy has responded to over half of the 1155 calls made in the past two years, according to ETCOG.

“Despite his busy schedule, Darren always makes time for others, leading by example and inspiring others in their citizenship and servanthood,” ETCOG said.

Photo courtesy of ETCOG

In addition to the two Regional First Responder awards, ETCOG also presented their Regional Citizen of the Year Award to Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin, III and Dr. Beverly Waddleton Johnson of Quitman.

Spradlin has been mayor of Kilgore since 2010, and before that he served on the city council from 2007-2010. He has left his mark on the city, even donating a quarter of a million dollars to The Lazy S Splash Pad in Kilgore to honor his late parents and donating land for the Kilgore Dog Park.

“Mayor Spradlin’s dedication to education is evident in his work mentoring and funding the dreams of many students, as well as supporting KISD and the Rangerette organization. His community involvement spans several decades, co-founding organizations such as the Kilgore Historic Preservation Foundation, Kilgore Boys and Girls Club, and the Community Development Corporation and helping to establish the Texas Shakespeare Festival and Hearts Anonymous.” ETCOG

Waddleton was the first Black female physician in Wood County, where she served as Clinic Medical Director and Cardiac Rehab Medical Director at UT Health East Texas.

She is a member of several community organizations, including the Wood County Economic Development Health Committee, Quitman Chamber of Commerce, Quitman First United Methodist Church and the Quitman Rotary Club.

“Dr. Waddleton’s unwavering commitment to education and medical care is reflected in her various board memberships, including the Tyler Junior College Wesley House and the Board of Higher Education and Campus Ministry for the Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Her contributions to the medical field have been recognized through numerous accolades, including being chosen as one of the 50 Heroes for Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2020… After more than 40 years of selfless service to her community, Dr. Waddleton now enjoys a well-deserved retirement.”

ETCOG

Their Regional Corporate Citizen of the Year went to Northeast Texas Public Health for their contributions to the wellbeing of the region. Each month, ETCOG explained, NET Health clinics see approximately 28,000 pregnant women, new mothers, new fathers, and children up to age five.

“The organization has also played a significant role in protecting the community against emergencies such as weather-related events, bioterrorism, and most recently, COVID-19,” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “Their dedicated service during the pandemic has been especially noteworthy, with George Roberts and his staff doing everything possible to educate, encourage, and vaccinate vulnerable East Texans against COVID-19. They are the rock stars of public health, addressing nearly every major threat to public health in East Texas, including West Nile, H1N1, Tuberculosis, Zika, Ebola, and Whooping Cough and more.”

NET Health. Photo courtesy of ETCOG

Their Regional Statesmanship Award went to Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston for his service to regional cooperation. Johnston has served the Anderson County community, ETCOG, East Texas Region, and the state in multiple capacities.

“Judge Johnston’s leadership has been marked by several characteristics that make him an outstanding public servant. He loves the region he serves, always does what he believes is right, and consistently supports our agency. He is a humble, dedicated public servant who always places the needs of others before his own,” said Cleveland.

The Regional Committee Service Award went to Kristy Swan Range who services on the ETCOG EasTexConnects transportation committee. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a dedicated commitment to ETCOG’s efforts. She is the Regional Mobility Manager for East Texas and is actively involved in several committees, including the East Texas Veterans Community Council, EasTexConnects Regional Transportation Committee, Smith Co Passenger Advisory Committee and Smith Co Transportation Advisory Committee.

“Kristy is an exceptional public transportation advocate and passenger who has made outstanding contributions to the development of East Texas and the well-being of its residents. Kristy’s passion for educating the public on their transportation options is unmatched, and she has worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone has access to public transit.” ETCOG

For more information, visit ETCOG’s website.