NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches released a statement with some updates on how the city is doing in the aftermath of the overnight storms.

The release stated that water levels at both Banita and Lanana Creeks have stopped rising and are in the process of receding and should return to their normal levels within the next few days barring additional storms.

“With the potential for additional rainfall in the coming days, all citizens are urged to be prepared for additional flooding and accompanying issues,” the City said.

According to the release, first responders have carried out and assisted with 56 rescues that included 42 adults, four children and 10 pets. Playgrounds and pavilions at Pecan, Festival and Banita Creek parks will be closed until they can be fully inspected and determined to be safe.

Clint Dempsey and Coy Simms Softball Complexes are underwater and are expected to be closed for at least a week as crews hope to evaluate them by Friday.

Nacogdoches Railroad Depot Museum on 101 Old Tyler Road sustained flood damages and will be closed at least through the weekend.

“A Declaration of Disaster for Nacogdoches was signed by Mayor Jimmy Mize this afternoon. A Disaster Declaration is a formal statement by a jurisdiction that a disaster or emergency exceeds their response and/or recovery capabilities,” the City said. “The declaration process moves through each level of government (county, state, and federal) as resources and capabilities are taxed. A similar document has also been signed for Nacogdoches County by County Judge Greg Sowell.”

The City of Nacogdoches said that down trees and debris should be reported using the Nac311 app or by calling Public Works at 936-559-2538. Electrical outages should be reported directly to Oncor.