First responders evacuate family from house fire on Moorhead Street

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Firefighters evacuated a family from a house fire on Moorhead Street on Monday.

The Tyler Fire Department received a call around 2:58 p.m. to the 2000 block of Moorhead Street.

According to Randy Lee, TFD Deputy Fire Marshal, the fire was caused by an electrical short in the attic of the house. When they arrived they noticed smoke coming out from the roof.

Someone in the home detected the fire because they smelled smoke.

Firefighters were later able to contain the fire.

There was minimal damage and nobody was injured from this incident.

The home lost electricity because of the fire. Due to the cold weather, the family will be staying with the American Red Cross for the night.