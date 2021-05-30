Tyler first responders raise awareness for diabetes at 2nd annual Battle of the Badges softball game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – First responders raised awareness for diabetes at their 2nd annual Battle of the Badges with Tyler Type 1 at a softball game.

The city of Tyler’s police department and fire department went head to head for the great cause.

Tyler Type 1 is a diabetes foundation dedicated to supporting families with kids with type one.

For one Tyler police officer, this year’s 2021 Battle of the Badges competition hit close to home.

“In 2016, my youngest nephew was diagnosed with type one diabetes,” Ryan Caldwell, with the Tyler Police, said. “He’s 10 years old and he was the inspiration to get this thing started.”

The organizers said they were beyond grateful and said that Saturday’s event helped shine a light on raising diabetes awareness.