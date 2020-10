RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are working a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Rusk County early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, the wreck involves an 18-wheeler and occurred on US 79 South and CR 472.

Crash reported on US 79 S and County Road 472 involving a vehicle and 18-wheeler. No further details currently available. First responders are heading to the scene. pic.twitter.com/EQuFn26B0K — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) October 20, 2020

It is unclear as of this writing if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.