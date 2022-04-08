UPDATE (6:07 P.M.) – Firefighters have extinguished a 40-acre fire in Nacogdoches County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a 40-acre fire in the woods in Nacogdoches County, according to the Forest Service’s Texas Wildfire Incident Response website.

The fire is located near Highway 7 and NE Stallings Dr. east of the city of Nacogdoches. The Nacogdoches, Melrose, and Central Heights Fire Departments responded to scene.

Local volunteer fire departments are still at the fire, said Nacogdoches first responders.

