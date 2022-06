KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Best Western Inn in Kilgore caught on fire and firefighters are at the scene.

Officials received a call to 1411 US-259 N about the fire around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, said the Kilgore Police Department.

The back portion of the hotel appeared to be burning. Southport Road and part of US Highway 259 N were shut down while crews respond. Authorities said people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.