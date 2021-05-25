First responders working to contain structure fire in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near downtown Tyler.

First responders received a call about a situation at an abandoned shopping center at N Spring Ave. near E Bow St. around 4:49 p.m., according to the Tyler Police Department Active Call. Smoke could also be seen coming from the building.

The location has previously been on fire, said the Tyler Fire Department. They received a similar call on May 22.

The building has also been vacant for many years. Homeless people occupy it, but nobody was inside during the fire.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.