First Tee Greater Tyler gives families opportunity to learn fundamentals of golf at grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – First Tee Greater Tyler had their grand opening at Woldert Park were families gathered to learn the fundamentals of the game of golf.

Inflatable targets were there to make the event more fun.

“A dream for this location for a really long time for about 8 years now the former program director has plans drawn up for this and we had to scale it back a little bit but we have a great location here,” Starla Skinner, the program director said.

People who work at this program said that this program was crucial for children in the area and will give kids who usually might not have had the opportunity to learn golf, get a chance to play.

First Tee Greater Tyler was formed from the Tyler Junior Gold Foundation, a nonprofit community youth development organization.