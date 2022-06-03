TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can catch the premiere of the first Texas wildlife film, Deep in the Heart on Friday.

Mathew McConaughey is narrating the movie, and it will showcase the habitats and wildlife that can be found in the state.

The film follows different animals like mountain lions and a mysterious blind catfish to show how humans “destroy, conserve, and recover wildlife and the habitat we mutually depend on.”

The movie uses groundbreaking cinematography and can be enjoyed by the whole family. It also takes people on a trip through West Texas and shows our aquifers and other bodies of waters including the Gulf of Mexico.

“Deep in the Heart aims to conserve our remaining wild places, to show the connectivity of water and wildlife, and to recognize Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale,” wrote the movie team on their website.

Ben Masters is the director and writer of the movie. His career has focused on working on wildlife stories. One of his most notable films was the documentary, The River and The Wall, which was a SXSW 2019 award winner.

The nonprofit Texan by Nature is also a primary sponsor of the film. Founded in 2011 by former First Lady Laura Bush, Texan by Nature (TxN) unites landowners, business, conservation, and civic leaders who believe Texas’ prosperity is dependent on the conservation of its natural resources.

The movie will be in the following local theatres:

Longview- Regal Longview

Nacogdoches

AMC Classic Nacogdoches

Fredonia Hotel

Palestine- Pint and Barrel

Tyler

AMC Classic Tyler

Times Square Grand Slam

Regal Tyler Rose

