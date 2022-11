TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday.

The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations.

People can also join a scavenger hunt for a prize and visit mosaic artist, Cassie Edmonds’ studio in downtown.