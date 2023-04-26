ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas game wardens issued several citations for illegal means of fishing.

According to a report from Texas Parks & Wildlife, game wardens from Trinity and Angelina counties, along with a regional chaplain, found a hoop net in the Neches River containing about 22 catfish.

The wardens surmised that the fisherman might come back and check the net that evening, as bad weather was expected in the area. The chaplain and a warden built a blind to watch while the other wardens strategically parked their patrol vehicles and waited for the fisherman’s return.

After about 40 minutes, the team in the blind heard a truck pull up and park on the opposite side of the river. The fisherman exited the vehicle, grabbed a pre-baited net that resembled the one found 50 yards away and threw it in the river, TPWD said.

“Wardens initiated contact with the surprised fishermen from both sides of the river,” according to TPWD.

Several citations were issued and cases are pending.