SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was found dead in Lake Tyler on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Kendrick Young, 27, was last seen by his mother around 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office, and his fishing gear was spotted by a witness at Lake Tyler.

Officials said that Young’s mother went to the lake to find her son and found her car parked nearby. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and Young’s body was found in Lake Tyler west of Arp near the intersection of CR 230 and Gordon’s Landing Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Young was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace precinct 3 Judge James Meredith and his body is being sent off for an autopsy.