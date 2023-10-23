TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fit City Tyler has announced that they are starting back up and hosting two events, one old and one new.

The Lighten Up East Texas Weight loss challenge is returning. The challenge asks anyone over the age of 18 to lose at least five percent of their body weight in order to be entered into a drawing for significant prizes.

“If you lose five percent, you’re going to be eligible for prizes, to be drawn for prizes. We plan to have a $5,000 cash prize for a winner… Get active. Get active and eat healthy in the new year,” said George Roberts, the CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

They will also host a new Health & Wellness Expo that they are inviting health education specialists, fitness centers, grocery stores, recreational facilities, mental health providers, nutritionists, dieticians and health companies to attend.

The expo will be held on Jan. 6, 2024 at the W.T. Brookshire Rose Conference Center in Tyler.