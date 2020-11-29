Five killed and 6-month-old baby hospitalized in South East Texas, according to Wharton Police

Local News

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Five people were killed and a baby was hospitalized Sunday morning in a head-on crash in Wharton County.

Four adults, two of which being the drivers, were pronounced at the scene. Two infants one 6-months and one two-and-a-half-year-old were flown to downtown Houston for additional medical treatment. The two-and-a-half-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 6-month-old is currently under treatment in a Houston hospital with unknown conditions.

The incident took place on US Highway 59 northbound around the FM 961 and Highway 60 exit.

When officials responded to the scene, they discovered a black Cadillac SUV, traveling southbound, drove through the grassy median and entered the northbound lanes where it collided with a Nissan Altima head-on.

The investigators will withhold the names, until the families of all parties are notified.

This investigation is ongoing. KETK will keep you informed as more information comes out.

