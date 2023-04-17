FLINT, Texas (KETK) – A Flint resident won $83,500 after reeling in first place at a national fishing tournament.

Kelly Jordon is a founding member of Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour. The three-day competition against 150 other anglers from across the country started with an opening round this past Friday and Saturday, with only the top 50 pros advancing based on their two-day cumulative weight.

His three-day total was 15 bass weighing 57-3, earning him a first place victory in the MLF Tackle Warehouse Invitational Epic Baits Stop 3 at Lake Eufaula Presented by B&W Trailer Hitches.

In the tournament, he sought out areas of Lake Eufaula that were slightly off the beaten path that could house quality fish. Though Jordon ultimately won more than $83,000 for his work, he started Sunday in fourth place before reeling in the largest limit weighed in the event at 22 pounds and 9 ounces.

“I thought I could catch them pretty good in Longtown Creek, and I ended up catching a 7-pound limit,” Jordon said. “I ran some other stuff. Finally caught a 3-pounder, and tried to expand. But, my end goal was to fish my special stuff, and I waited until other people left, and caught five fish there, and they culled all my other fish.”

When he caught five for 16-11, Jordon left the area to make sure other anglers didn’t see him.

Photo of Kelly Jordon, courtesy of Major League Fishing

“(Leaving early) was not real smart, going into today, I had a 6-pound deficit,” he said. “I made a really bad mental mistake.”

Though he views it as a misstep, it ultimately didn’t impede his path to victory.

“Today, I just started there,” Jordon said. “I knew there were big fish there, that I could catch 20 pounds. The wind was ripping, and there were giant waves rolling in. I’m almost surprised I caught what I did. I only caught five down there, and I only caught three on my juice.”

Jordon made a last-minute stop on two more little rock patches, catching one more upgrade before the day was over.

“I had an opportunity to get in this tournament, I figured it would be fabulous fishing, and dadgum it was,” Jordon said. “Today was so good, it just rolled my way all day, to win this event, I don’t even know what to say, it was just a blessed day.”

Below are the top 10 pros finishes at the invitational:

1st: Kelly Jordon, Flint, Texas, 15 bass, 57-3, $83,500

For more information, visit MLF’s website.