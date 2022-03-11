SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint was shut down by the county overnight.

According to Sergeant Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the county executed a search warrant on the location. The investigation is still pending and more information should be available later.

The Top Shelf Poker Room has been open for more than five years, according to their Facebook page. In an online post, the poker room stated that they are “going to have to open up a court case and get a petition together.”

They said all their chips, shirts, poker players money for the night, business cash, promo money, benefit money for charities and ATM money was confiscated. A petition has been started online to “save” Top Shelf.

The petition claims that the establishment is a “legally owned and registered business with the county and state of Texas.”

A notice was posted on the Top Shelf Poker Room door stating that the establishment is in violation of Texas Penal Code Chapter 47 and “should cease operating immediately.” That part of the penal code, according to the notice signed by District Attorney Jacob Putman, “prohibits gambling in a public place and where a person receives any economic benefit other than personal winnings.”

Jesse Vann with Top Shelf said it acts as a social club the same way many others do in the state of Texas.

“It just seems crazy to me, if you have a problem with something, bring it up upfront,” Vann said. “I don’t understand how we’re doing something different when hundreds of other social clubs in Texas are operating the same way.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.