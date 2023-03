FLINT, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Lottery announced on Monday a Flint resident claimed a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the 200X Cash Blitz game.

The ticket was purchased purchased in Midland, and the winner elected to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery said this was their second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 200X Cash Blitz offers more than $145 million in total prizes.