TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Florida teen who founded, Running 4 Heroes Inc., a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for fallen officers, ran in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Tuesday while carrying the blue line flag.

“Zechariah’s hope is that these runs honor our heroes in a powerful way, and that the flags he carries help to provide comfort and healing for the families of these fallen heroes,” the nonprofit said.

Zechariah Cartledge, started Running 4 Heroes Inc. in 2019 at 13-years-old, and said a prayer with his family before they began running together to complete a mile to honor the life of Bustos.

Donations given to the organization fund the following missions: Fallen Hero Flag Mission, Injured First Responder Grant Program, K9 Grant Program, Family of the Fallen Beneficiary Fund, Tribute Hall, Headquarters/Unofficial PD Substation and Travel Mission.

As of Tuesday, the nonprofit has run 194 miles for 2022.