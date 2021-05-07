Flower shortage leads to higher prices in U.S. ahead of Mother’s Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Mother’s Day is this weekend, but if you’re planning on buying mom a bouquet, you should expect to pay a little more this year.

A flower shortage is driving up prices.

Some florists are having their shipments of blooms delayed because of the strikes going on in South America and the ongoing issues within the airline industry.

French Peas of Tyler, says this is their second busiest holiday of the year after Valentine’s Day. But, this has been their most challenging year to date.

Many growing facilities have also shut down because the pandemic, and it’s causing shortages and shipping complications for some of their products.

Stacey Conner, owner of the French Peas Flower Shop, says preparing for this problem has helped keep their prices down.

“We try to take good care of our customers because a lot of them we’ve taken care of for years, and we don’t want to let anyone down,” she said. “We really try to prepare ahead of time and that’s actually caused us not to have as many issues, and then when certain things come up, we do a lot of praying,” said Stacey Conner, owner of French Peas Flower Shop.

The weather also affects the pricing of these blooms. Roses and accent flowers were impacted by a lot of rain this spring in Ecuador and Colombia.

They’re two of the top sellers for shops in the U.S.

Although, French Peas says they’re keeping their prices nearly the same. Across the country, some shops are charging $10 to $15 more for shipping and 25% more for a bouquet.