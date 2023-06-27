LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Flying Burger & Seafood in Longview closed their doors permanently on Tuesday.

The restaurant posted to their Facebook page that their Longview store would be shutting down “due to other things.”

“We loved your business but we are saying farewell,” the Facebook post said.

In addition to their burgers and seafood, the Longview location also was known for hosting a monthly car show in their parking lot.

There are six other Flying Burger & Seafood locations throughout the Ark-La-Tex area.