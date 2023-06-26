TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A food truck park is finally rolling into the East Texas area.

The plans for a food truck park in Tyler started back in 2016, but the original Downtown Tyler project was put on hold. As of recently, the sign has gone up in Tyler for its first food truck park.

Approved by the city in January, the park will be at 3251 South Broadway Avenue in the parking lot of the former Shogun location.

“They requested up to nine units or mobile food vendors. The planning commissioner thought eight would be better,” said Kyle Kingma, City of Tyler Planning Director.

All of the land and property available will be accessible to food truck customers to use to cook and serve food to customers.

“They plan to use all of the existing parking spaces that the restaurant previously had,” said Kingma.

In addition, food truck owners will be able to do their meal prep inside the Shogun kitchen.

“They plan to use the kitchen as a commissary for the food trucks so they can utilize their space for their prep area,” Kingma said.

The city requested the trucks to be limited to the northwest corner of the property “to maximize the parking availability and maneuvering on the property,” according to Kingma.

The special use permit is for one year and subject for renewal. A food truck park will bring a new food experience to Tyler. So far, there is not a set date for when the food truck park will open.