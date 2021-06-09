Food trucks have rolled into Longview neighborhoods

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Mobile food units have had a small presence in Longview for around five years. A few stand-still units and some potential mobile trucks were approved as a mayoral task force to test the restaurant method in the city.

When the pandemic hit, there became a large demand for more food sources to enter neighborhoods. Now, according to an updated city charter, food trucks are officially allowed to drive into LOBO neighborhoods and drop off orders or park in a homeowners association area to sell their meals.

Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks says there are two basic categories of food units present in Longview. Some are fully mobile and travel all over the city. Other stick to catering temporary events.

There are over 15 food trucks approved in the city, each one providing a unique taste for the community. Some trucks including “The Crawfish Cartel” that serves crawfish in season. Another is “Street Licious,” and they serve up gourmet grilled cheese.

“Longview is known to be a retirement community. Longview is known to have families – that it’s fine, but we want to keep the younger, single people in Longview. Yes, I was a little concerned about mobile food units in the beginning because we don’t have the foot traffic that larger metropolitan cities have, but it’s taken off and we are busier now more so than ever.” Leisha Kidd-Brooks, Environmental Health Manager Longview

There are guidelines each food truck must follow in order to sell in the Gregg County hub. They must have a permanent kitchen designated to their unit. An agreement must be signed by the truck owners and the city in order for them to operate. Each truck must also be left at its own commissary. Every legal truck approved by the city has an official sticker located somewhere on the unit.

The trucks are all on different schedules and travel in different areas of Longview. Some are also available to reserve for private events. To see a list of all mobile units in the city and their itineraries, visit here.