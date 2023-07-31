LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Fall practice always starts in the summer heat and for some, that means training outside during a major heat wave.

The Lindale Eagle football team is back to practice, but this year, they are face-to-face with record temperatures.

“We actually started our practices 30 minutes earlier so this year we have meetings at 6:30 a.m., we’re on the field at 7’o clock,” said Chris Cochran, the boy’s athletic director and head football coach at Lindale High School.

Most players appreciate starting at the cooler time of day.

“I love it, I mean I woke up at 5:20 this morning just ready to get after it. Just being out here earlier makes it so much easier for better us, not so drained, and then we have time to recover,” said Jake Curbow, defensive lineman and tight end.

Players are also prepared for dehydration in extreme temperatures. Curbow said he keeps salt tablets and nausea pills in case it gets too hot.

While working out in the heat, replenishing with fluids and electrolytes is crucial.

“A lot of it is hydration, a lot of guys they love Pedialyte, and they hydrate a lot outside of this,” said Carson Plunkett, defensive lineman.

Head coach Chris Cochran monitors his players’ hydration closely.

“We weigh them in when they come in and as they leave, they will weigh again so we are paying attention to it every single day,” said Cochran.

Water is available at all times during practice, with no limits whatsoever.

“They’re always carrying around water bringing it to all of us and we’re all up and down the field,” said Plunkett.

Players explained that the athletic staff takes great care of them.

“They’re helping us, you know Coach Ryan is coming around with cold towels just cooling us off whenever we can, taking breaks,” said Curbow.

The Lindale football program is happy to be back, and even through the heat, they’re ready to get to work for their upcoming season.