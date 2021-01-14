For first time in months, Texans paying $2 gallon for gas

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average price of gas in Texas has risen above $2 a gallon.

The average is $2.10 a gallon for regular unleaded, Texas Weekend Gas Watch reported Thursday. The price jumped 11 cents in one week but is still 17 cents less than on this date last year.

In East Texas prices are:

Tyler: $2.08

Longview: $2.10

Texarkana: $2.14

Until last weekend, motorists in Texas had gone 301 days paying less than $2 a gallon, AAA said. That was the longest streak since 2005, when Texas hit $2 a gallon for the first time.

Higher crude oil prices are primarily behind the rise. Demand for retail gasoline remains below levels last year due to COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes, AAA said.

“Gasoline has been on the rise for the last few weeks due to higher crude oil prices. However, demand for gasoline remains lower than this time last year, which could result in lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as winter sets in across the country.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Despite the increase, drivers in Texas are still paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump. The national average price is $2.36.