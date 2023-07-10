TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After a long battle in the Texas legislature, the House and Senate have finally agreed on the amount of tax relief homeowners will get.

“For homeowners, it’s a great day,” said Jonathan Wolf, homeowner and owner of RealtyOneGroup Rose.

The billion-dollar deal includes the homestead exemption and reduces the school property tax rate.

The property tax rate will increase from $40,000 to $100,000. The $100,000 tax cut is the biggest property tax cut in Texas history.

“For them to step up to $100,000, I feel like they are really trying to listen to the homeowners and trying to help,” said Wolf.

Tyler homeowner Greg Grubb is thankful that some of the money saved can go toward other things.

“That helps us at Christmas time, or monthly budget case and helps us with usually our utility bill. That’s the biggest single thing,” said Grubb.

There are a few ways your money could come back depending on how you pay.

“The escrow account padded and that money might come back to them or be credited towards next year’s payment,” said Wolf.

Wolf pays his taxes at the end of the year and hopes to see relief on his bill.

“Hopefully I will see a little relief next year when I go to pay the taxes and it’s been cut a little bit,” said Wolf.

Grubb believes another way to save money is putting a cap on the rising property valuations.

“They shouldn’t keep accelerating. If you’ve been in your house for 30-50 years, your valuation on your home shouldn’t automatically go up just because you’ve been there for a long time,” said Grubb.

More money in your pockets raises questions about how public schools will receive money.

“Which is the primary beneficiary of our property taxes. As long as they fund our public schools then we are willing to pay our taxes and in any kind of tax relief even a couple of $100 is helpful,” said Grubb.

Both the full House and the Senate have to vote on the deal then it is sent to the Governor’s desk.

After Gov. Abbott signs the deal, it will be added to the November ballot. If voted through, the tax cuts will start with the 2023 tax year.