TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The former Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler Bishop, Joseph Strickland, is speaking out over an historic ruling at the Vatican.

On Monday, in a landmark decision, Pope Francis gave formal approval for priests to bless same-sex couples as long as they do not appear to endorse their marriage.

“It’s really the first time that there’s been any sort of opening to blessing same sex couples,” said Father James Martin.

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community and traditional Catholics are both reacting differently to the change.

Some saying, “this is truly a great thing.”

Others adding “the church is changing for the worse.”

Now, Strickland has shared his reaction to the news.

“We really simply need to be a united voice saying ‘no, we will not respond to this, we will not incorporate this into the life of the church,’ because we simply must say no.” Strickland said to LifeSiteNews.

Strickland has been critical of the Pope in the past and has kept a low-profile since his removal by the Pope on Nov. 11.

In the exclusive interview, Strickland also told the news outlet, “I ask my brother bishops that we all join with a voice of strength and joy in these last days of advent and say no to this latest document and ask for a clarification of the true teachings of our catholic faith.”

He also called for a “council” to address confusion in the church.

Strickland adding to LifeSiteNews, “that isn’t likely to happen now, but we need a united voice.”

Even with the recent ruling, the Vatican’s doctrine concerning same-sex marriage will remain unchanged.