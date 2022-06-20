HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In a letter signed by both the Henderson County and District Attorneys, former Caney City Police Chief Charles Gregory is cited to be facing a charge for animal cruelty.

The allegation comes from an incident on April 8 where Gregory is alleged to have picked up a stray dog in Trinidad, drove it to Malakoff and abandoned it.

“While investigating this allegation, there is some evidence that tends to show that Chief Gregory made false statements to the officers in the Trinidad Police Department,” the letter addressed to the Henderson County Defense Bar said.

According to the letter, Gregory has a pending misdemeanor charge for cruelty to animals, and a second charge of official oppression was not filed.